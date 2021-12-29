Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of snow overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of snow changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..rain. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.