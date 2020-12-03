Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 3, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -9C this morning.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 0C.
Friday..cloudy. A 40-per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. High 2C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.