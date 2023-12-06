Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.