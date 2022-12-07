Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.