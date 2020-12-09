Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High 8C.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -5C overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6C. Wind chill -3C in the morning.

Thursday night..clear. Low 2C.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High 8C.

Friday night..showers. Low 5C.

Saturday..showers. High 9C.

Saturday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.