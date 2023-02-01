Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.