Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. A 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8C. Wind chill near -15C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -22C overnight.
Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6C. Wind chill -24C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -11C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -16C.
Saturday..cloudy. High -8C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -14C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C.