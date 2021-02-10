Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. A 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8C. Wind chill near -15C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -22C overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6C. Wind chill -24C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -11C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -16C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -8C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -14C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C.