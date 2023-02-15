Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 90 this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..periods of rain or snow. Low minus 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 3.