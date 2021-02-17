Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7C. Wind chill -20C this morning and -10C this afternoon.

Tonight..overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -8C. Wind chill -10C this evening and -15C overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High -4C. Wind chill -15C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Thursday night..snow. Low -6C.

Friday..cloudy. High -4C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Sunday..periods of snow. High -2C.

Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.

Monday..periods of snow. High 2C.