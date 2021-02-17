Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7C. Wind chill -20C this morning and -10C this afternoon.
Tonight..overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -8C. Wind chill -10C this evening and -15C overnight.
Thursday..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High -4C. Wind chill -15C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.
Thursday night..snow. Low -6C.
Friday..cloudy. High -4C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.
Sunday..periods of snow. High -2C.
Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.
Monday..periods of snow. High 2C.