Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 15 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then periods of rain beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 this evening. Low 3 C.

Thursday..periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind northeast 50 km/h gusting to 70. High 6 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Windy. Low -3 C.

Friday..sunny. Windy. High 4 C.



Friday night..clear. Low -4 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 10 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -1 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 13 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Monday..sunny. High 14 C.