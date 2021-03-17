Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 15 C.
Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then periods of rain beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 this evening. Low 3 C.
Thursday..periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind northeast 50 km/h gusting to 70. High 6 C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Windy. Low -3 C.
Friday..sunny. Windy. High 4 C.
Friday night..clear. Low -4 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 10 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low -1 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 13 C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 2 C.
Monday..sunny. High 14 C.