The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada



Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High -1 (30) . Wind Chill - 7 (19) this afternoon.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low - 9 (16) . Wind chill -17 (1) overnight.

Tomorrow ...a mix of sun and cloud. High - 4 (25) . Wind chill - 9 (16) in the afternoon.

Friday..Sunny. High - 1 (30).

Saturday..sunny. High plus 2 (36).

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 (41)