Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow this morning. Snow or ice pellets mixed with freezing rain beginning later this morning changing to freezing rain this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain. Rain with freezing rain this evening and after midnight and with periods of freezing drizzle overnight. Local rainfall amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday..periods of drizzle. Drizzle or periods of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.