Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 late this afternoon. Temperature steady near 3 C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -6 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1 C. Wind chill -10 C in the morning.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -7 C.

Friday..sunny. High 2 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.



Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low -2 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.