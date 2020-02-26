iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

AM800-News-Snow-Windsor-Ouellette Avenue

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada


Today... Snow with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm  or 2 to 4 inches. Winds northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 0 (32)

Tonight...Snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Another 2-4cm.  Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Low of -6 (21)   

Tomorrow...Mainly cloudy. High of -2. (28)

Thursday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -7 (19)

Friday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High of -2 (28)

Friday night..Cloudy. Low -7 (19)

Saturday..Cloudy. High of 0 (32)

Sunday..Cloudy. High of 3 (37)


 

