Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada



Today... Snow with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm or 2 to 4 inches. Winds northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 0 (32)

Tonight...Snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Another 2-4cm. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Low of -6 (21)

Tomorrow...Mainly cloudy. High of -2. (28)

Thursday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -7 (19)

Friday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High of -2 (28)

Friday night..Cloudy. Low -7 (19)

Saturday..Cloudy. High of 0 (32)

Sunday..Cloudy. High of 3 (37)



