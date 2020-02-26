Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today... Snow with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm or 2 to 4 inches. Winds northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 0 (32)
Tonight...Snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Another 2-4cm. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Low of -6 (21)
Tomorrow...Mainly cloudy. High of -2. (28)
Thursday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -7 (19)
Friday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High of -2 (28)
Friday night..Cloudy. Low -7 (19)
Saturday..Cloudy. High of 0 (32)
Sunday..Cloudy. High of 3 (37)