Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -13C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9C. Wind chill -5C this evening and -14C overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 2C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Thursday night..snow. Low -4C.

Friday..periods of snow. High -4C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -10C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -6C.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low -12C.

Sunday..periods of snow. High -9C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Windy. Low -17C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -11C.