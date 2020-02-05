Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 0C. Wind chill -10C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h overnight. Low -3C. Wind chill near -9C.

Thursday..periods of light snow. Snow at times mixed with ice pellets in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High -1C. Wind chill near -9C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -4C.

Friday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 0C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -1C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -6C.

Sunday..cloudy. High -1C.