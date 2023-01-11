Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning then 30 percent chance of rain showers late this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Drizzle or showers beginning near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Thursday..drizzle or showers changing to rain at times heavy near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 6.

Thursday night..periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Monday night..periods of rain. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..periods of rain. High 6.