Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of snow or rain ending near midnight then cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 2.