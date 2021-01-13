Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6C. Wind chill -7C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 0C.

Thursday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 6C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Friday..flurries or rain showers. High 2C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -1C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4C.

Sunday..cloudy. High -1C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Monday..cloudy. High 0C.