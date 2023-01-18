Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday..rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches late in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 near noon then light late in the afternoon. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero.