Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Friday..sunny. High minus 7.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 4.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 8.

Sunday..flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.