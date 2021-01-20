Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near -3C. Wind chill near -11C.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to 2C by morning. Wind chill -11C this evening.
Thursday..overcast. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 2C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.
Friday..cloudy. High -2C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.
Saturday..sunny. High -4C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.
Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.
Monday..snow. High 1C.