Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near -3C. Wind chill near -11C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to 2C by morning. Wind chill -11C this evening.

Thursday..overcast. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 2C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Friday..cloudy. High -2C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Saturday..sunny. High -4C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.

Monday..snow. High 1C.