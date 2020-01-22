Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 22, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -1C. Wind chill of -6 this afternoon.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill near -9C.
Thursday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low 0C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4C.
Friday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 2C.
Saturday..periods of rain or snow. High 3C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low 0C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries. High 2C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.