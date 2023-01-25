Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight..snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming west 20 late this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..periods of snow. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.