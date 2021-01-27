Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High -2C. Wind chill -14C this morning and -6C this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -9C. Wind chill -10C this evening and -17C overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. High -5C. Wind chill -17C in the morning and -12C in the afternoon.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Friday..sunny. High -4C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -3C.

Saturday night..snow. Low -3C.

Sunday..snow. High -1C.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low -3C.