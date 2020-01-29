Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 29, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill -7C this morning.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6C. Wind chill near -10C.
Thursday..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. High 1C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 1C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3C.