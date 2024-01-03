Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle or flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. High plus 3.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning this evening and ending overnight. Clearing before morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..rain or snow. High plus 2.