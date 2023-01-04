Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle early this morning. A few showers and drizzle beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.