Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 6, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. High 2C.
Tonight..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -5C overnight.
Thursday..overcast. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Sunday night..cloudy. Low -5C.
Monday..cloudy. High -1C.