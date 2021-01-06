Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. High 2C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -5C overnight.

Thursday..overcast. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -5C.

Monday..cloudy. High -1C.