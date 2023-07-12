Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming south 30 late this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 19.

Thursday..showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 late in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.