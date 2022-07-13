Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.