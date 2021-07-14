Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Monday..sunny. High 28.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.