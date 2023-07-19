Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon then 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.