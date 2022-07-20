Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..a few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm early this evening. Wind south 30 km/h becoming west 20 then light this evening. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 21.

Friday..sunny. High 33.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..showers. Low 22.

Sunday..showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.