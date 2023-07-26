Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 21.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 28.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.