Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..sunny. High 32.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..sunny. High 32.

Monday night..clear. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.