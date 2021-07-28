Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches becoming hazy this morning. High 30 C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Hazy. Low 20 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Friday..sunny. High 24 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.