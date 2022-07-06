Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..clearing. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.