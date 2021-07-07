Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.

Tonight..showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 19 C.

Thursday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.