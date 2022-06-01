Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 23.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.