Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 31C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 39C except 33C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..showers with thunderstorms ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low 15C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23C. Humidex 26C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16C.

Friday..sunny. High 20C.

Friday night..clear. Low 11C.

Saturday..sunny. High 20C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11C.

Sunday..sunny. High 21C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 21C.