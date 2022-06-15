Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 33 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 45 except 37 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 23.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 31 except 24 near Lake Erie. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 20.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 37.