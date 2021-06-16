Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 24 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 11 C.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 31 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Sunday night..rain. Low 18 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.