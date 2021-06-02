Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 20 C.

Tonight..showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 15 C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.