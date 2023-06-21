Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.