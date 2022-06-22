Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 11 or extreme.
Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 14.
Thursday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday night..clear. Low 10.
Friday..sunny. High 29.
Friday night..clear. Low 12.
Saturday..sunny. High 31.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.
Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Monday night..clear. Low 13.
Tuesday..sunny. High 29.