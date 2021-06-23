Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 23 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 18 C.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..rain. Low 21 C.

Saturday..rain. High 26 C.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 20 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..showers. High 26 C.