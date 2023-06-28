Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight..widespread smoke. Low 14.
Thursday..sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.