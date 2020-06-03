iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers with a few thunderstorms ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A risk of severe thunderstorms early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14C.

Thursday..sunny. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.

Saturday..sunny. High 28C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11C.

Sunday..sunny. High 24C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 27C.

