Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.

Monday..sunny. High 31.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

